Coburn is quietly having his best offensive season in eight years.

Coburn is playing steady, no-frills hockey on the Bolts' third pairing and picking up the occasional point, too. He has 11 (three goals, eight assists) in 36 games to go along with 18 PIM. Fantasy owners should leave him on the wire -- he doesn't get power-play time and will only contribute marginally in shots.

More News
Our Latest Stories