Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Produces an apple
Coburn had an assist and added four blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.
The defenseman ran cold in January, sitting out three games and going scoreless in his seven appearances. Since the start of February, he has three assists, seven blocked shots and 11 hits in seven games. Coburn remains on the Lightning's third defensive pairing, and doesn't warrant significant fantasy consideration.
