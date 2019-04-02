Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Rare two-point outing
Coburn dished out two assists in Monday's win over the Senators.
Coburn entered the game on a brutal slump with no points and a minus-7 games over the previous eight games. He turned that around with a solid stat line where he also recorded six hits and a blocked shot as well. Don't expect this consistent production from Coburn, but an added scoring touch from him well help in the postseason.
