Coburn re-signed with the Lightning on a two-year, $3.4 million contract Tuesday.

Coburn was a regular in Tampa Bay's lineup this season, notching four goals and 23 points while posting a plus-4 rating in 74 games. The 34-year-old should continue to be a solid bottom-pairing option over the next two campaigns, but his lack of offensive upside and limited role will keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats.