Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Re-signs with Tampa Bay
Coburn re-signed with the Lightning on a two-year, $3.4 million contract Tuesday.
Coburn was a regular in Tampa Bay's lineup this season, notching four goals and 23 points while posting a plus-4 rating in 74 games. The 34-year-old should continue to be a solid bottom-pairing option over the next two campaigns, but his lack of offensive upside and limited role will keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Heads into free agency on sour note•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Another big game on score sheet•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Rare two-point outing•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Sees ice time drop•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Three assists in last three games•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Produces an apple•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...