Coburn notched a primary assist while blocking two shots during Saturday's 7-1 victory over Pittsburgh.

That brings Coburn to three points in nine games, while averaging 17:36 of ice time thus far in the 2017-18 season. Still, since the stay-at-home defensemen doesn't have a power-play presence and is averaging similar ice time to last year, another 10-to-15 point season is most likely from the veteran.