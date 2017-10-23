Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Records assist
Coburn notched a primary assist while blocking two shots during Saturday's 7-1 victory over Pittsburgh.
That brings Coburn to three points in nine games, while averaging 17:36 of ice time thus far in the 2017-18 season. Still, since the stay-at-home defensemen doesn't have a power-play presence and is averaging similar ice time to last year, another 10-to-15 point season is most likely from the veteran.
