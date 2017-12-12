Coburn (lower body) participated in Tuesday's practice but did not take part in drills, marking the first time he has been on the ice with the team since suffering the injury, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's good to see Coburn making progress, but we won't be able to entertain the idea of him returning to the lineup until he can take part in practice fully. In the meantime, Jake Dotchin and Slater Koekkoek are likely to continue seeing extended looks as long as Coburn remains on the shelf.