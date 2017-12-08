Coburn (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Saturday's clash with Winnipeg, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

Coburn will miss his fourth straight outing due to his lower-body malady. The blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the 2017-18 campaign, having registered seven helpers in 25 outings. The 2003 first-round pick hasn't cracked the 10-point threshold since the 2011-12 season, but could challenge for that mark this year -- assuming he can get back to 100 percent soon.