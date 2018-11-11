Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Scores two points in loss
Coburn had a second-period goal and assisted on a first-period marker in a 6-4 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
Coburn broke a five-game goal drought with his goal in this game, but scoring droughts are par for the course for him. He's never hit 10 goals in a year, and he won't break that streak this year. He can and should be ignored in most formats.
