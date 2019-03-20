Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Sees ice time drop
Coburn's ice time dropped to 13:56 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
It was the first time he was under 14 minutes since the first week of February. Coburn has been a steady force protecting the blue paint for Tampa Bay, so we don't know why his ice time was cut. His 19 points this season aren't fantasy worthy, regardless of his ice time.
More News
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Three assists in last three games•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Produces an apple•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: No points in 13 games•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Slated to play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Banged-up blueliner•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Playing steady hockey•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...