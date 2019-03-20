Coburn's ice time dropped to 13:56 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

It was the first time he was under 14 minutes since the first week of February. Coburn has been a steady force protecting the blue paint for Tampa Bay, so we don't know why his ice time was cut. His 19 points this season aren't fantasy worthy, regardless of his ice time.

More News
Our Latest Stories