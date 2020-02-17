Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Sitting out Monday
Coburn (undisclosed) is day-to-day and won't play in Monday's game versus the Avalanche, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Coburn has played in six straight games after being a healthy scratch for the previous seven, but now he's battling an undisclosed issue after leaving morning skate early. Cameron Gaunce will slot into the bottom pairing in Coburn's place, and the latter will aim to return Thursday in Vegas.
