Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Slated to play Tuesday
Coburn (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup versus Columbus on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Coburn was held out of Saturday's clash with San Jose, but appears to be no worse for wear and will be back in action against the Jackets. The blueliner isn't known for being an offensive powerhouse, yet with 11 points in 39 contests this year, he could crack the 20-point mark for the first time since 2011-12.
