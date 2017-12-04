Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Status quo
According to coach Jon Cooper, Coburn (lower body) will "remain out for the time being," Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Coburn was sidelined Saturday versus the Sharks and appears set to miss at least his second straight game Tuesday against the Islander -- if not beyond. Since joining Tampa Bay, the blueliner has failed to reach the 15-point mark in four consecutive years, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be backing on him for offensive contributions once he is cleared to return.
