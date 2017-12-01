Coburn is dealing with some "maintenance issues" which kept him out of practice Friday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

What this means for Coburn's availability heading into Saturday's clash with San Jose is unclear, so fantasy owners will likely have to wait until after the game-day skate to determine the blueliner's status. If he is unable to play, coach Jon Cooper already indicated the Lightning would make "a couple callups,".

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories