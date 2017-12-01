Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Status uncertain
Coburn is dealing with some "maintenance issues" which kept him out of practice Friday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
What this means for Coburn's availability heading into Saturday's clash with San Jose is unclear, so fantasy owners will likely have to wait until after the game-day skate to determine the blueliner's status. If he is unable to play, coach Jon Cooper already indicated the Lightning would make "a couple callups,".
More News
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Steady Eddie on back end•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Records assist•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: On team's protection list for expansion draft•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Logging heavy minutes, but few points•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Picks up point in each of last two games•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Snaps long goalless skid•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...