Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Suffers lower-body injury
Coburn (lower body) won't return to Friday's matchup with Washington.
With Coburn set to miss some time, the Lightning will likely have to turn to their AHL affiliate for help on the back end ahead of Saturday's clash with Carolina. Another update on the 34-year-old blueliner should be released once an expected timetable for his recovery has been established.
