Coburn scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 8-3 win over New Jersey.

Coburn scored both of his goals in the first period, just six minutes apart, to tie the game up at two a piece. They were his first two goals of the season after he scored just one during the 2017-18 campaign. This likely won't be a trend for Coburn, as he remains a relatively weak fantasy option.

