Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Third pairing role
Coburn will play on the Lightning's third pairing alongside Mikhail Sergachev.
Coburn is big and steady, and well-suited to the bottom pairing where his ice time will be protected. He will also play mentor to Sergachev, who is seeing protected minutes early in his career. The Bolts have a deep blue line. Coburn is in the last year of his contract and there are suggestions the Bolts would love to move him. Regardless of where he lives and play, Coburn's fantasy value is circling the bowl.
