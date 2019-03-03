Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Three assists in last three games
Coburn delivered two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
Whoa -- that's a trio of helpers in his last three games. Coburn will never be confused for an offensive defender, but he sure is on a sweet little run right now.
