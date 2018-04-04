Coburn dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Boston.

Coburn got in on each of his team's first two goals, both scored in the second period. While any owner who looked Coburn's way in this difficult matchup was rewarded for the unorthodox play, it's tough to recommend the veteran defenseman moving forward considering he was held off the scoresheet in 15 of his previous 16 games and has just 15 points in 70 appearances this season.