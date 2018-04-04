Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Two helpers in 4-0 win
Coburn dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Boston.
Coburn got in on each of his team's first two goals, both scored in the second period. While any owner who looked Coburn's way in this difficult matchup was rewarded for the unorthodox play, it's tough to recommend the veteran defenseman moving forward considering he was held off the scoresheet in 15 of his previous 16 games and has just 15 points in 70 appearances this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Bags two apples Thursday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: No-nonsense minutes for team priming for playoffs•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Back in action•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Appears ready to rock Saturday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Returns to practice ice•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Joining road trip•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...