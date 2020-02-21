Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Unimpressive Thursday
Coburn (undisclosed) skated 16:24 with two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Coburn was unimpressive after a one-game absence. The 34-year-old has just two points, 50 hits and a plus-6 rating in 32 contests -- fantasy owners likely aren't tracking the veteran blueliner's status this year.
