Coburn (undisclosed) skated 16:24 with two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Coburn was unimpressive after a one-game absence. The 34-year-old has just two points, 50 hits and a plus-6 rating in 32 contests -- fantasy owners likely aren't tracking the veteran blueliner's status this year.