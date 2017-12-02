Coburn is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, but will not play Saturday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Coburn's absence from Saturday's lineup likely means either Slater Koekkoek or the recently recalled Jamie McBain will slot into the lineup. Meanwhile, Coburn's next opportunity to rejoin the lineup arrives Tuesday against the Islanders.

