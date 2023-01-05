Elliott saved 28 of 32 shots in a 5-1 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was originally projected to start versus the Wild, but he served as the backup instead because of an illness. That left Elliott with the difficult task of playing in net for the second time in as many days. Elliott dropped to 8-3-0 with a 3.17 GAA and .897 save percentage in 11 contests this season. He's surrendered at least three goals in two of his last three games.