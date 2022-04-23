Elliott led the Lightning onto the ice, indicating he'll start Saturday's home game versus the Predators, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Elliott will draw a start in the first half of a back-to-back. He's won his last three appearances, allowing only four goals on 59 shots in that span.
