Elliott made 30 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

He's now 12-11-4 with a 2.43 GAA and .912 save percentage this season. Elliott just couldn't bail out the poor defensive play of his teammates -- they simply gave up too many high danger chances. The postseason net belongs to Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Elliott will simply wear the dad cap at the end of the bench.