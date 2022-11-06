Elliott made 21 saves in a 5-3 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

The game was tighter than the score indicated. The score was knotted 2-2 heading into the third and the Sabres went up 3-2 early in the third when Jeff Skinner took a pass from Alex Tuch and scored around Elliott. The Bolts then tied things up, took the lead and sealed the win with an empty net goal. Elliott is now 3-1-0 with a less than stellar 3.27 GAA and .895 save percentage. But as long as his team scores like they did Saturday, he'll stand a chance to earn the win.