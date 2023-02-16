Elliott is expected to start on the road against Arizona on Wednesday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Elliott has a 9-3-1 record, 3.14 GAA and .898 save percentage in 13 contests this season. He'll be looking to bounce back after allowing four goals on 22 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose on Feb. 7. The Coyotes are tied for 28th offensively with 2.67 goals per game in 2022-23.