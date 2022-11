Elliott will guard the home cage against Buffalo on Saturday, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Elliott will get his first start in four games as Andrei Vasilevskiy gets the night off. Elliott is 2-1-0 this season, giving up 10 goals on 100 shots. He faces the Sabres who have been surprisingly good this season, going 7-4-0 and scoring at a 4.18 goals per game pace.