Elliott will get the home crease versus Montreal on Saturday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Elliott picked up his first win in five starts March 11, stopping 22 shots in a 3-1 victory over Chicago. He is 10-5-2 with a 3.16 GAA and .896 save percentage. Elliott faces the Canadiens, who are 28th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.77 goals per contest.