Elliott will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Jets, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Elliott has been unstoppable recently, picking up back-to-back shutout victories over the Sabres and the Ducks. He'll look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Winnipeg team that's averaging 2.74 goals per game on the road this year, 22nd in the NHL.
