Elliott stopped 22-of-23 shots in a 3-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Taylor Raddysh was the only Hawk to beat him. It was a one-timer from the left face-off circle. Elliott had struggled of late. He hadn't won since Jan. 18, and he had allowed 12 goals in two recent losses to the Pens (Feb. 26) and Sabres (March 4).