Elliott was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday, indicating he will be the starter versus Chicago, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Elliott has been on the bench the last three games, after he gave up five goals on 34 shots in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo. Elliott is 9-5-2 with a 3.29 GAA and .894 save percentage this season. He will face the Blackhawks, who are the lowest scoring team in the NHL, averaging 2.49 goals per game.