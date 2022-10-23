Elliott stopped 32 of 35 shots Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders.

It was his first win of the season. Matt Martin beat him in the first period from the high slot after a giveaway by Corey Perry. And then Anthony Beauvillier cut the score to 3-2 midway through the second when his backhand on a rush tricked through Elliott. Ryan Pulock beat him early in the third period to pull the game to 4-3, but he never yielded the lead.