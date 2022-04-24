Elliott made 19 saves in Saturday's 6-2 win over Nashville.
Roman Josi beat him on the power play in the first period and Alexandre Carrier tapped in a goal at 10:42 of the second to make it 3-2. Elliott really wasn't that busy and the Bolts absolutely dominated the Preds. He's won four straight.
