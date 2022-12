Elliott will be between the pipes against Columbus at home Thursday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Elliott will be making his eighth appearance of the season, having gone 6-1-0 with a 3.39 GAA in his previous seven contests. Despite a less-than-stellar GAA and save percentage (.895), the backup netminder continues to rack up victories for the club. Still, regardless of how well he plays, Elliott won't challenge starter Andrei Vasilevskiy for the No. 1 job.