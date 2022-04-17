Elliott made 14 saves in a 7-4 win over Winnipeg on Saturday.
He really wasn't busy and he really wasn't good early. The Jets went up 4-2 by the middle of the second frame before his team turned up the heat. Still, Elliott has won three-straight games this past week and is 5-1-1 in his last six starts since his return from injury in early March. He's a good spot-starter in daily heading toward season's end.
More News
-
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Facing Winnipeg•
-
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Signs one-year extension•
-
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Perfect in relief to get win•
-
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Shuts out Buffalo•
-
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Facing Sabres on Sunday•
-
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Rare sighting in blue paint•