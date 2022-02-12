Elliott will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's tilt in Arizona, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Elliott will make his 10th appearance of the season and his second since the start of January. He's 4-2-2 with a solid 2.57 GAA and .907 save percentage on the year. His starts will continue to be few and far between barring an Andrei Vasilevskiy injury.