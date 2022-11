Elliott stopped 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

The Lightning held three different one-goal leads during regulation in a back-and-forth contest, but Elliott couldn't stop Dallas from answering until Alex Killorn finally ended things in OT. It's the veteran goalie's fourth straight win, but he largely owes the victories to Tampa Bay's offense -- through five starts on the season, Elliott sports a 3.37 GAA and .891 save percentage.