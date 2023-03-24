Elliott made 28 saves Thursday in a 7-2 loss to Ottawa.

The Sens were hot and the Bolts were not. And that was a recipe that delivered the visitors from Tampa Bay a stinging loss. Elliott wasn't to blame -- he got little to no support and the coach called out the team after the game. "It's all self-inflicted," said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. "Not sure when they are going to learn. There's a little bit of us feeling sorry for ourselves." Elliott remains a reasonable fantasy play if the Bolts can tighten things up.