Elliott will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Elliott will start the first half of a back-to-back set, and he'll get the easier opponent Tuesday rather than facing the Wild on Wednesday. The 37-year-old has gone 7-2-0 with a 3.31 GAA and an .894 save percentage, and this is one of the best matchups he could get, so he'll be a solid streaming option Tuesday.