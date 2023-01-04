Elliott will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Elliott will start the first half of a back-to-back set, and he'll get the easier opponent Tuesday rather than facing the Wild on Wednesday. The 37-year-old has gone 7-2-0 with a 3.31 GAA and an .894 save percentage, and this is one of the best matchups he could get, so he'll be a solid streaming option Tuesday.
More News
-
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Win streak snapped in Detroit•
-
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Seventh straight win•
-
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod versus Jackets•
-
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Sixth straight win•
-
Lightning's Brian Elliott: Starting Thursday•