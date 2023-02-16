Elliott recorded a 26-save shutout but took a 1-0 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Wednesday.

A battle of the backups turned into a goaltending duel, as Elliott and Connor Ingram (47 saves) kept the puck away from the twine for 65 minutes. While it came in a shootout loss, this was Elliott's first shutout of the season -- he has at least one in each of the last 13 campaigns. The 37-year-old veteran is now at 9-3-2 with a 2.90 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. Only four of his starts have come outside of back-to-back situations, so it's safe to assume Elliott's playing time will remain sparse as long as Andrei Vasilevskiy is healthy.