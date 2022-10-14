Elliott is slated to guard the road goal Saturday when the Lightning face the Penguins, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is playing Friday against the Blue Jackets. That should put Elliott between the pipes for his first start of the season in the back half of back-to-back contests. Elliott went 11-4-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 save percentage for Tampa Bay last season. It won't be easy for Elliott on Saturday, as he'll be facing a Penguins team that scored six goals Thursday in an easy win over the Coyotes.