Elliott was perfect in relief with 13 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

He replaced starter Andrei Vasilevskiy in the second period after the wheels came off for the Bolts. Elliott stabilized the team and they eventually roared back to get the win. He's been solid of late and could see a bit more action before season's end as Vasilevskiy works out some of the kinks in his game.