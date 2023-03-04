Elliott made 29 saves in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo.

The Lightning grabbed a 1-0 lead midway through the first period but then watched the Sabres score five straight times, with two of the tallies coming on Buffalo power plays. Elliott hasn't won a game in over a month, going 0-2-2 over his last four starts, and on the season the veteran netminder carries a shaky 3.29 GAA and .894 save percentage.