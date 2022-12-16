Elliott made 24 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Aside from a Kirill Marchenko tally in the second period, Elliott had an answer for everything Columbus threw at him in a fairly comfortable victory. Since taking the loss in his first start of the season Elliott has won seven straight, posting a 2.82 GAA and .905 save percentage over that stretch, but the 37-year-old poses little threat to Andrei Vasilevskiy's spot as the Lightning's No. 1 goalie.