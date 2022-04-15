Elliott signed a one-year, $900,000 extension with the Lightning on Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Elliott has been excellent for Tampa Bay this season, going 9-3-3 while posting an admirable 2.23 GAA and .921 save percentage. He'll likely once again make around 20 starts as the Lightning's No. 2 option behind Andrei Vasilevskiy in 2022-23.
