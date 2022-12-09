Elliott made 34 saves in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Coach Jon Cooper, who became the fastest coach to 450 wins with the victory, was effusive about Elliott after the game. "All he's doing is winning games for us," said Cooper. "He's making the big saves for us when we need them. He keeps us in it, and tonight we gave him a little run support." Only Mark Jankowski and Alexandre Carrier beat Elliott, who also picked up a shorthanded assist in the third period. He has now won six consecutive games. He's a valuable spot starter in some formats, simply because of the strength of the team around him. They help overcome his propensity to allow a few too many goals.