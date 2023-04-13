Per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida, Elliott was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus the Red Wings on Thursday.
Elliott has struggled over the past week, going 0-2-0 while posting an unsightly 6.06 GAA and .852 save percentage. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a struggling Detroit team that's lost four straight contests.
