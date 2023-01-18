Elliott is expected to start on the road against Vancouver, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Elliott has an 8-3-0 record, 3.17 GAA and .897 save percentage in 11 contests this season. He last played Jan. 4 when he stopped 28 of 32 shots in a 5-1 loss to Minnesota. The Canucks have the eighth-ranked offense with 3.40 goals per game.
