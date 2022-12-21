Elliott is expected to guard the road net against Detroit on Wednesday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Elliott has a 7-1-0 record, 3.10 GAA and .902 save percentage in eight contests this season. He's saved 58 of 61 shots over his last two games. The Red Wings have lost their last six contests, which has brought them down to 13-11-7 this season.