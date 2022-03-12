Elliott will guard the road cage during Saturday's matchup with the Oilers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Elliott was excellent in his last start March 4 versus Detroit, stopping 22 of 23 shots en route to a 3-1 win. He'll try to pick up his seventh victory of the year in a home matchup with an Edmonton team that's averaging 3.15 goals per game at home this season, 15th in the NHL.