Elliott will guard the road cage during Saturday's matchup with the Oilers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Elliott was excellent in his last start March 4 versus Detroit, stopping 22 of 23 shots en route to a 3-1 win. He'll try to pick up his seventh victory of the year in a home matchup with an Edmonton team that's averaging 3.15 goals per game at home this season, 15th in the NHL.
