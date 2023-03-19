Elliott made 18 saves in a 5-3 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Elliott was solid. Full stop. His team failed him with poor puck management in the second, and he was on the short side of a 3-2 score heading into the third. But the game was played almost entirely in the Habs' zone in the final frame and Elliott stopped what he needed to stop to retain the lead. It was his second straight win. Elliott will likely see play in back-to-backs, but little else unless the Bolts decide to give Andrei Vasilevskiy a rest.